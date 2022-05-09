The Indiana Destination Development Corp. has announced more than $242,000 in 34 counties for funding of 49 public art projects across Indiana.
Several locations in the Wabash Valley received funds, including A&B Farmhouse in Brazil; the city of Sullivan; Greater Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Applicants had to provide details including a location, a local or regional artist, and estimated costs including supplies and fees. Potential public art locations include but are not limited to exterior walls, water towers, alleyways, bridges, barns and more.
"It’s amazing to see so many cities, towns, destination marketing organizations, private businesses and others apply for this public art grant and want to enhance their communities through art," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. "These pieces can tell a community’s unique story that engages with first-time visitors and builds pride with long-time residents."
"Projects selected were based on location and visibility to Indiana residents and visitors," Elaine Bedel, IDDC's Secretary and CEO said. "The hope is to create photo opportunities while promoting Indiana."
All designs must receive final approval from IDDC. Artist projects should be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.
