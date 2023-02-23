The Indiana Public Access Counselor has determined a complaint filed in December by then Vigo County Councilwoman Brenda Wilson against county auditor Jim Bramble is not "a matter of public access, but one of local governance."
Public Access Counselor Luke Britt responded to the complaint filed by Wilson in December. She said the county auditor would not provide a financial report that she hoped could be used to implement a new budget program. Wilson hand delivered a request to the auditor's office on Nov. 22.
Wrote Britt, "Your complaint speaks to the powers and duties of the fiscal body of the county versus the county auditor and what information is necessary for each party to carry out those duties.
"It would be inappropriate for my office to weigh in on those responsibilities even through the framework of the Access to Public Records Act," Britt said in a Feb. 17 letter.
Wilson sought an electronic copy of an export file from Low Financial System to be uploaded to the state Gateway Portal “for the purpose of transferring data for the Budget Form 1.”
She said that could be used to transfer budget data to implement ClearGov, a cloud-based budget program that Wilson said would make forming new county budgets easier and more transparent.
Attorney Michael Wright, representing the auditor, said based on Indiana Code, "we believe this information requested by Councilwoman Wilson is exempt from disclosure at the discretion of the public agency, which we are choosing to exercise in the denial of the request," Wright said.
Wright argued the information requested was programming, codes or computer filing system specifically developed by the county, Treasurer’s Cash Book, and the Gateway System. He said this "not your typical records request situation," adding Wilson stated she intended to provide the file to ClearGov.
He wrote, we "believe the records are clearly exempt from disclosure at the discretion of the public agency and likely exempt on other grounds concerning trade secrets or intellectual property interests," Wright said.
Further, he said, the information within the files was and is available on Indiana's Gateway system: "These reports are always available for public inspection through the use of the Gateway Web site maintained by the State of Indiana for enhanced access to public records."
Public Access Counselor Britt agreed, saying "the arguments provided by the respondent (Bramble) are legally sound and practically applied as far as the APRA (Access to Public Records Act) is concerned. If a private citizen had requested these records, the denial would likely withstand scrutiny," Britt wrote.
Wilson, in response, on Tuesday said she she disagrees.
"...I question why not be allowed to see where our money is spent? The purpose for releasing that report to ClearGov, not to the general public, was to facilitate the implementation of a budget software program that that the (County) Council, within their jurisdiction, not the auditor's, to authorize, had already approved," Wilson said.
"That software program would have provided complete transparency and accountability, so that the taxpayers would know, to the penny, where their tax dollars are being spent. Good job local government for making sure the taxpayers are kept in the dark on all that," Wilson said.
