Once school staff gave the green light Wednesday, Sugar Grove Elementary students — including fourth-grader Lucas Bonnett — sprinted to their new playground equipment.
Bonnett quickly climbed up the equipment, which was purchased by the school PTO for about $10,000 after two years of fundraising.
“It’s a little bit pricey, I think,” Bonnett said. But he’s glad the PTO worked so hard to make it reality. “I really like the money bars on it.”
Jordi Francis, a second-grader, also played on the climbing equipment, called PlayWorld Challengers.
“I think it’s awesome,” Francis said.
Later, students held up small signs with letters that spelled out, “‘Thank you.”
The PTO began fundraising for the new playground equipment in fall 2019. That’s in addition to efforts to fund yearly programs such as classroom mini-grants.
“We had to get very creative with COVID restrictions, but we are so thankful for the support of our Sugar Grove families, teachers and staff,” said Djanedi Cardwell, school PTO officer.
Fundraisers included a 2019 fall festival; a movie night; cookies and canvas event; Jonah Fish Fry last July — drive through only; and a first place win and $1,000 in the Union Health Foundation Classic Roll, a bowling event.
On Wednesday, the school celebrated.
The school offers pre-school through fifth grade, and fifth-graders have been at the school for six years.
“They’ve played on a lot of this equipment,” Cardwell said. “They’ve gotten taller. They’ve outgrown a lot of the equipment that is currently here. So we wanted especially for them, the fourth- and fifth-graders, to have something new.”
“We know how important it is for kids to get out and exercise. ... We want them to run and play and to have something they look forward to playing on.”
Once the PTO raised the money, it worked with the school district “and they let us use their vendors,” Cardwell said. District staff also installed the playground equipment.
“It made all the fundraising and hard work pay off, just to see them happy,” Cardwell said.
