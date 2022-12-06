In the 36th annual Christmas in the Park contest at Deming Park, PS We Love You, a fund created to raise money in memory of Patrick Stephen Barrett to combat childhood cancer for Riley Children’s Hospital, took the top honors.
It was at least the third time since the nonprofit began participating in 2017 that it claimed first place. In fact, it has been in the top three every year it competed.
PS We Love You’s display was titled “Santa’s Playground.”
“We wanted to relate to the nearby playground,” explained Steve Butwin, Barrett’s grandfather. “Santa would have things like a sledding hill and ice skating and snowball fights. That’s what we put into our display.”
Butwin’s display won the grand prize of $2,000. “It’s wonderful, because all of the funds that we collect go to our cancer fund at Riley Hospital in honor of our grandson, Patrick Stephen,” he said.
He revealed, however, “This is our last year doing this, because I’m getting too old for it. This is a fantastic thing for the city of Terre Haute and we’ve enjoyed all the years we’ve done the displays. I’m going out on a high note.”
Delta Theta Tau took second place and $1,500 with its cheeky display “We Wish Ewe a Merry Christmas and a Happy Moo Year.” Their display featured other barnyard puns — one sign read, “Fleece Navidad.”
Third place went to Team of Mercy, who received $1,000 for its inspirational effort, “Believe in Yourself.”
West Vigo Art and Technology landed in fourth place and took home $900. Wabash Valley Master Gardeners claimed the fifth position and $800. Sixth place and $700 went to Sarah Scott Middle School. The People’s Choice award went to Century 21, which received an additional $100 on top of the $500 all of the honorable mention participants were rewarded.
Ticia Wright of First Financial Bank, the event’s primary sponsor, announced the winners. Judges were Jennifer Vermillion, Allyson Midgley and Gerry Varner.
Displays will be lit from 5 to 10 p.m. each night through Dec. 31.
