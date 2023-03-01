In order to assemble blessing bags for the Loyal Veterans Battalion for a second straight year, Providence Medical Group compliance auditor Deb Hadley visited Amazon.com and searched for "bulk items for homeless."
The results were pretty much things everyone uses: hand warmers, wash clothes, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant and tissues.
Hadley and her co-workers collected plenty of the items, and filled 125 blessing bags this year, an increase of 25 over last year's donation.
On Monday afternoon, Loyal Veterans Battalion administration coordinator Michael Egy stopped by Providence to pick up 75 of the bags.
Since Hadley's church, Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, also helped gather homeless items, church volunteers will pick up the remaining 50 bags from Providence on Sunday.
February is Heart Month and Providence boasts seven cardiologists, so the motto for the effort is "Give from the heart."
"Employees here may not have everything we want but we have everything we need," Hadley said, so they feel a need to fill the blessing bags for those less fortunate.
Loyal Veterans," Hadley added, "have such good outreach for the community. They'll get the bags where they need to be."
Egy said, "What's so incredible about Providence Center is this is the second year they've done this, and these are combination bags of hygiene (items), socks, snacks — every item that we look for and that we need on a weekly basis for our homeless veterans and the needy."
Egy added, "When I received a call and heard 'We have more left,' I was just thrilled. We could not do what we do without the generosity of the community.
"It may take us several weeks to get these into the hands of the needy, but I guarantee we'll get them to the right people."
The blessing bags will be available at the Loyal Veterans Battalion’s clothing closet; members also will keep bags in their cars and trucks so when they see a homeless person on the street, they’ll be able to give them one.
To offer donations to the Loyal Veterans Battalion, call 812 230-1213 after 10 a.m. Donations are also accepted the third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1000 S. 14th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.