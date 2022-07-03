More than 200 demonstrators gathered Saturday outside the Vigo County Courthouse to spend part of their Independence Day weekend decrying the loss of some of their independence.
They were there with signs and T-shirts protesting the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade which had given women the right to an abortion. States will decide if women have that right, and an estimated 40 million women will live in areas where it will be extraordinarily difficult if not impossible to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.
Demonstrators lined U.S. Highway 41 for the full block in front of the Courthouse. Passing motorists honked their approval; attendees whooped the loudest when two logging trucks honked in solidarity.
T-shirts reading “Girls just want to have FUNdamental human rights” were popular, though there were a few “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts, as well. One sign read, “Protect our rights or we will do it ourselves,” alongside the image of a guillotine.
Event organizer Ashley Nicole Morley was unable to attend due to a private emergency. Her friend Ana Smith became the de facto leader, and she noted the irony of this Independence Day event.
“We just lost our human rights,” she said. “Some states completely wiped them out, and we’re supposed to celebrate independence when we don’t have any.”
Sheena Hammer, who had a cat mask atop her head, asked the crowd permission to film them for TicTok, and it roared its approval.
“I am fighting for women’s freedom — I don’t want them to end up like my mother did,” Hammer said. “She was 14, in 1972 when she was forced to marry someone 25 years older than her and forced to bear his children. Because of that, she was a broken woman. She just recently committed suicide because she couldn’t handle it, and I don’t more women to end up like her.
“This is personal,” she added. “I’m going to keep fighting until women have the same rights as men or until they start regulating men’s bodies, as well.”
Jake LaThompson sported a Larry Bird T-shirt and a sign reading, “Not my body/not my choice,” meaning men shouldn’t have dominion over women’s bodies. He took photos of his daughters with their own protest signs.
His immediate response to the Court’s ruling, he said, pointing to his daughters, was “What about them? How do we save them later in life?”
He added, “We have to stand up now or we’ll be lost forever. It’s personal for everybody.”
Amber Hofmann, who served in the Navy, had two messages on either side of her placard: “I signed up to defend a country who won’t defend my rights” and “Mother by choice for choice.”
“I’ve had my own struggles medically where I’ve had to have an abortion because I was going to die,” said Hofmann. “I fear for my daughter and my future children, as well. They should have the right to be able to choose.”
Hofmann noted that other nations on the planet are viewing these proceedings slack-jawed. “We’ve sold that we’re the land of the free, but that’s not true,” she said. “The rest of the world is looking at us like, you guys have sold a lot of people a lie.”
Leslie King, an Indiana State University professor teaching management and leadership, gave the Court low marks for its own management and leadership.
“I’m just disappointed,” she said. “They’re truly ignoring the will of the people, which is part of the oath that they take.”
She noted a demonstration over Independence Day was appropriate. “That makes it almost perfect to stand up a couple of days before the celebration of America’s independence that guaranteed in many parts of the Constitution our individual independence and choice,” she said.
Holly Smith and Antwan Rudd attended as a couple. Her sign read, “I will not go quietly back to the ‘50s;” his declared, “I was made by a woman. I was raised by women. I will protect them.”
“At all costs,” he added.
“It’s all a bunch of bull,” Smith said. “We have a child together and I’m scared to have another child now, because what if something does go wrong? We all need to be out here.”
Rudd added, “My mother worked too hard and a lot of women worked too hard for their rights to be taken away from them. This is an embarrassment.”
“It’s 2022 and this is just uncalled for,” Smith said. “This [protest] is the reaction they want, and honestly we have to give it to them, because it’s just gonna get worse if we don’t.”
“A lot of people are upset about this, and I understand it; I am compassionate with that,” Smith said. “It’s left up to the state. We need to go out and vote. We need to wake up, start following our politicians and see what they represent, follow their track records and get them out of office or don’t put them in office if they’re not representing us. Vote.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
