Protesters speak out against restrictive education bill

The halls outside the Indiana Statehouse’s Senate Chamber were densely packed with protesters and educators anxious to enter the chamber Wednesday. The overlapping of chatter and debate on the bills echoed through the halls.
Of the several bills in the Senate Education and Career Development Committee facing controversy — including House Bill 1041, which affects transgender youth athletes — House Bill 1134 stands as a potential disruption to the status quo for educators of all generations. This bill was heavily amended during Wednesday’s hearing in order to remove some restrictions on what can be taught as well as a requirement for teachers to post curriculums, but any of these provisions could be restored in later legislative amendments.
In the eyes of many educators, calling this bill problematic would be putting it lightly. They fear that their efforts, determination, creativity and willingness to teach are at stake.
“To me, it seems like our legislators are raising these cultural issues to avoid dealing with the hard issues we should focus on,” Ken Inskeep said. “Instead, they focus on something that doesn’t need their attention. The legislature doesn’t have any business getting into the minutia of how things are taught. They’re not educators, they’re not history professors.”
Inskeep’s wife, Krisztina, was formerly an educator and came out in support of both educators and transgender athletes, wielding a two-sided sign advocating for both.
“I know our teachers are very capable and willing to do this at a time when the pandemic has already strained our society,” Inskeep said. “We need to support our teachers. Two years ago, we loved them because, ‘Oh no, I can’t teach my kids at home, oh, we appreciate our teachers,’ and now all of a sudden we’re beleaguering them with all this micromanagement?”
A national conversation around critical race theory, a series of studies that address racism and its historical and societal perpetration in America, seemed to have played a role in inspiring the bill, educators said.
“It’s incredibly insulting as a professional to be under this microscope that is absolutely unnecessary,” said Wafa Safi, a high school science teacher in Hamilton County. “And as a minority educator, as a person of color, I know how our marginalized students already feel. By passing bills like this, we are limiting teachers from actually talking about issues that we need to be talking about. We’re just marginalizing our already-marginalized voices. We’re just pushing them into a corner even farther.”
Jasey Conn of Terre Haute, a future educator from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, held a sign that said “learning should be uncomfortable.”
“I think learning is at stake,” said Conn. “I think history often repeats itself a lot, so if we don’t teach about it or talk about it the right way, then it could repeat itself. And I feel like students deserve to know the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”
Jilliann Reese of Elwood, another student from SMWC, agreed. “This is impacting not only current teachers but students who would like to become educators.”
Several teachers were concerned about the eliminated provision that would have required educators’ curriculums to be posted online. Many already aim to provide this information, either on their own or under the guidelines of their respective school districts, they said.
Molly Vaughan, a teacher from Jennings County, makes this information available online via Google Classroom and Canvas, both of which allow parental access. This is per the requirements of Jennings County schools.
“This bill is saying they want parents to be involved and know what we’re doing. They already can see what we’re doing,” Vaughan said, adding that there would likely be a “mass exodus” of educators should this bill be passed.
Protesters expressed concern for a dwindling interest in their job if the bill passes, whether there were going to be teachers leaving or if colleges would produce fewer graduates in education.
There is already an existing shortage of educators in Indiana schools, according to educators. Graduating classes of education majors also struggle from a shortage of teachers entering the workforce.
“When I graduated from Purdue University in 2018, I only had nine people including me in my English education graduating class,” said Katelyn O’Farrell, a teacher from West Lafayette. “Since then, only four of us are left in education, and only two of us are in Indiana. The numbers are falling so quickly. I could see legislation like this completely turn[ing] everyone away from this career.”
Ariana Lovitt is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
