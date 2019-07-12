Carrying signs and singing songs, more than 100 protesters congregated in front of the Clay County Justice Center for hours Friday to call attention to the treatment of migrants in detention centers across the country.
The rally in Brazil was one of more than 700 protests being held simultaneously around the world. The call to action is a part of the Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps campaign.
Lights for Liberty was started by attorney Elizabeth McLaughlin and sponsors include the Women’s March, the Center for Popular Democracy, the Black Movement Law Project, and others, according to its website.
Rally organizer Rachel Batka, of Bloomington, Indiana, said the treatment of migrants in migrant camps along the U.S.’s southwestern border with Mexico and in detention centers around the nation is enough to make her sick.
After hearing of Lights for Liberty and its planned demonstrations, Batka said she looked to see if anyone in the state was hosting a rally, but couldn’t find one. She said she decided to host her own in Brazil, home to Indiana’s only Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.
“My family and I were all so concerned about the things that were happening to these people, in literal concentration camps, that I decided I had to take a stand,” Batka said.
“I had to take a stand for myself, my family and the people directly affected by this stuff. These are people legally trying to seek asylum here and we’re treating them like criminals. They’re trying to make a better life for themselves and their families and we’re just making it worse for many of them.”
Batka said the detention camps along the border and facilities like the Clay County Justice Center should be ashamed of themselves. She said they’re no better than southern slave owners profiting off the incarceration and misery of others.
“People are being detained for money,” Batka said. “And it’s only people from specific backgrounds and races. It’s gross.”
The Justice Center began housing ICE detainees in August 2013 after entering an intergovernmental service agreement with the Marshals Service’s Prisoner Operations Division.The agreement pays Clay County $55 per ICE inmate per day and transportation fees of $20 per hour per guard, as well as a mileage stipend.
Per the agreement, the jail is allowed to house an average of 65 detainees per day. Jail staff have previously said the center typically only has 25 to 35 detainees on a given day but the monthly average is probably closer to 65 because of frequent influxes and outflows.
On average, Clay County is paid more than $1.2 million annually for its services and nets more than $200,000 in profit after all program expenses are paid.
Hector Morales, a paralegal from Indianapolis, said he’s worked with many ICE detainees housed in Clay County, most of whom, he says, were just looking for a better life.
“A ton of these people are coming here to seek asylum from dictators and gangs and all sorts of bad stuff,” Morales said. “Like what we’re seeing with Venezuelans right now. They can’t afford to enter through the legal channels so they’re just showing up to the ports of entry and being denied.
“And with the president saying he doesn’t want to accept anymore asylum seekers, what else are hey going to do?”
