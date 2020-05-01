Prosecutors file homicide charges in arson case

Homicide charges have been filed against a Terre Haute man accused of setting a fire that killed his brother.
Samuel Edward Haney II, 54, has an initial hearing set for Monday in Vigo Superior Court 1 on charges of murder, arson and burglary.
Today, prosecutors also filed a habitual criminal enhancement in the case, alleging Haney has a lengthy criminal history. The enhancement could add years to a sentence if he is convicted in the case.
Terry Allen Haney, 52, of Terre Haute, died Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the Tuesday afternoon fire in the 1800 block of North 10th Street. Terry Haney suffered second- and third-degree burns on 70 percent of his body.
Samuel Haney told police he broke a window to reach inside and set a fire at his ex-girlfriend's apartment because she was letting his brother stay with her, a court document says.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said two murder charges were filed because Samuel Haney committed two different felonies that qualify for a felony murder charge. The first murder charge is based on Haney committing an arson where someone died. The second murder charge is based on him committing a burglary – breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony – where someone died. Since only one person died, Haney can only be convicted and sentenced on one of the murder counts.
Two arson charges were also filed as Level 4 felonies.
Roberts said the first arson charge is based on the damage to the dwelling of the person who lived in the part of the structure where he set the fire. Since the building was a multi-unit structure, the second count of arson is based on other persons present in the structure at the time the fire was set and the danger that the fire placed them in.
City firefighters and police were dispatched to the fire about 4:21 p.m. Tuesday.
After developing witness information, police found Samuel Haney in the area of 14th and Chestnut streets and took him to THPD headquarters for questioning. Police said Haney told them he had been in a physical fight with his brother.
Samuel Haney II said he later went outside, broke a window and reached in through the window to set fire to the curtains, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Police said Samuel Haney II had injuries to his right arm consistent with being injured by a broken window.
Haney has a lengthy criminal history in Vigo County. He recently pleaded guilty to arson as a Level 4 felony and received a seven-year sentence that was suspended to probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.