Violent crime is on the rise in 2020, and it’s the third recent year for a record number of violent felony and firearms cases, according to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said a direct cause for the increase is not clear, but he does think COVID-19 and the economic impact of the pandemic is playing a part.

“COVID has negatively affected everyone’s ability to do normal things that are part of their routine,” Modesitt said. “Further, COVID has had a detrimental effect on the economy so people are struggling financially. All of this added stress to people’s lives has an effect on the increase in crime, in my opinion.”

As of Sept. 30, Modesitt’s office has filed 353 cases involving violent felonies such as murder, battery aggravated battery, sex crimes and child molestation, arson, burglary, neglect, robbery and handgun offenses.

In 2019, the county had a record 367 cases. That’s just 14 more cases than the first nine months of 2020. The previous record year for violent crimes was 2017 with 289 cases.

“This means we are on course to shatter last year’s number of felony cases,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts, who follows local crime statistics closely.

Arson cases are up from 12 in 2019 to 27 in the first three quarters of 2020.

Burglary cases are up from 157 in 2019 to 187 as of Sept. 30.

Battery, handgun and robbery cases are all on the verge of eclipsing their 2019 numbers.

“Our domestic violence-related cases have also had substantial increases,” Roberts said, “dramatically exceeding our 2019 numbers, which were the highest we had seen in years.”

The domestic-related cases in 2019 were 521. As of Sept. 30, 626 cases have arisen from domestic violence. Those cases include invasion of privacy, strangulation and domestic battery as Class A misdemeanors, Level 6 and Level 5 felonies.

In fact, the prosecutor’s office has filed 73 strangulation cases so far this year. In 2019, only 14 were filed.

Roberts said the increase in strangulation filings are based on the facts of the case – an actual attempt to strangle a person. There has been no change in policy on how cases are filed, as in a tougher stance on domestic violence.

Police see the increase

Local police agencies agree 2020 has been a violent year based on the types crimes officers are seeing.

Terre Haute has had 15 violent homicides or attempted homicides in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020, said Chief Shawn Keen.

In 2019, two homicides occurred involving three male victims. One incident was a robbery involving a bat, and the other was a domestic situation involving a gun.

Three attempted murders in 2019 occurred involving three male victims. The incidents arise from a fight, a robbery and domestic situation. Two involved guns and one involved a knife.

In 2020, six murders have been investigated.

Of those three occurred within six days of each other. Four occurred within a month.

Having so many violent crimes occur within a short span of time does tend to raise the public perception that crime is on the increase, he said, but the number of homicides is about the same as in past years.

In 2017, THPD investigated five homicides. In 2018, six homicides occurred. In 2019, there were two homicides.

What is unusual, Keen said, is that 2020 has also seen four attempted murders cases filed. Three cases involved female victims and one involved a police officer as the victim. Two of those cases arose from domestic incidents. One stabbing was a dispute about a boyfriend. One incident occurred during a traffic stop of a convicted felon.

Of the 15 homicides or attempted homicides in 2019 and 2020, Keen said, 13 resulted in suspect arrests. One other case was cleared by “exceptional means” in which the suspect shot himself and died after shooting two other people. The other homicide still under investigation occurred recently with the shooting death of an Indiana State University freshman who was leaving an off-campus party where gunfire had erupted.

Keen said the attempted murder cases are what stand out to him.

Roberts agreed.

“Attempted murder is probably the hardest charge to prove because you must show specific intent to kill the person,” Roberts said. That intent could be an uttered statement, electronic messages, or other circumstances such as the crime being interrupted so the homicide did not occur.

Chief Keen also notes that eight of the 15 homicides or attempted murders involved domestic situations. Three also involved robbery as the motive for the attacks. And in most cases, the victims knew their attackers.

“These are people who knew each other,” Keen said of the suspects and the victims.”In most homicides, the people involved know each other. I think people think most homicides are stranger-based, but that’s not the case.”

Keen said one thing he is pleased about with city police is the arrests made in violent crimes.

The national average of solving homicides is about 60 percent, he said, but THPD has cleared about 90 percent of the local homicides in the past 10 years.

Another unsettling fact about violent crime, Keen said, is that at least half of those involved in local cases had already had contact with police on another crime.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse agrees 2020 has had more violent crime for his department than past years.

A shooting death in the Kroger South parking lot was ruled self-defense as the conclusion of a road rage incident.

A shooting on Pennington Road resulted in the death of one man and the serious injury of another man. That investigation continues, Plasse said. No arrests have been made.

In April, a suspect in a wooded area near West Terre Haute engaged police in a gunfight. The suspect was killed when police returned gunfire. In that incident, Plasse said, the suspect had stashed multiple weapons in the area, indicating an intent to engage police.

Plasse said he has noticed an increase in domestic violence Calls for Service for his agency since the stay-at-home order was put in place last spring due to the pandemic.

“There have been a lot of unknowns people haven’t experienced in the past,” Plasse said. “We see it every day. People letting their emotions get the best of them rather than walking away from the situation.”

Not just local

The increase in violent crime is not just a local phenomenon.

A new report by the Council on Criminal Justice found that the homicide rate increased sharply this summer across 27 U.S. cities.

Homicide rates between June and August of 2020 increased by 53 percent over the same period in 2019, and aggravated assaults went up by 14 percent.

Other data, from crime analyst Jeff Asher, found murder is up 28 percent throughout the year so far, compared to the same period in 2019 in59 U.S. cities. A preliminary FBI report also found murders up 15 percent nationwide in the first half of 2020.

Some experts have cited protests, the bad economy, and increase in gun purchases this year as contributors to the increased in crime. Still others cite boredom and social isolation as a result of the pandemic.

Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said the agency has noticed an uptick in domestic-related calls, and the use of illegal substances such as methamphetamine and heroin is a contributing factor in many crimes.

For those who find themselves in potentially violent situations such as domestic arguments, Ames said police encourage people to remove themselves from the situation and to seek counseling.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.