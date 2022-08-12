Prosecutor: There ought to be a law

Tribune-Star/David KronkeNew law needed: Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen address the Aug. 2 incident at Walmart in which no arrests were made because no existing law in Indiana defined what transpired as a crime. Modesitt said he has reached out to state Senator Jon Ford to draft a new law making it illegal to enter a business wearing a full mask and an unconcealed weapon..