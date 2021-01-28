Prosecutor: Please help recovery programs

Financial struggles for recovery programs in the Wabash Valley have prompted a plea for assistance by local leaders who see the benefits of the often life-changing services.

“This last year has been tough on everybody, especially on people who struggle with addiction issues,” said Christy Crowder, director of the Wabash Valley Recovery Center, which connects people in recovery with meetings, housing and employment opportunities.

“So much has been cut off because of COVID-19,” Crowder said.

Crowder and Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt spoke up for the recovery community Thursday morning, asking for financial donations to help keep the doors open at various programs.

Two local facilities were near closure in the last month, Modesitt said. Financial assistance was provided to pay utility bills for one, and another needed help with operational funding.

“There is a great need out there,” Modesitt said. “Obviously the legal system cannot meet that need. It’s going to take all of us. It’s going to take the community.”

Jails and prisons are not long-term answers when it comes to dealing with addiction, Modesitt said. The justice system relies on recovery programs to help people make positive changes in their lives.

“I’ve seen the miracles that have occurred from some of these program, and we have some great success stories,” Modesitt said. “People who are able to beat their addiction and become productive citizens. A lot of them are even now involved in the recovery programs to help other people.”

Crime is on the rise in Vigo County by as much as 25 percent, as it is across the state, said, Modesitt, attributing that uptick to struggles associated with COVID-19 and the frustration that it has caused with job loss and social isolation.

By dealing with the often-underlying problem of addiction, fewer crimes will be committed to support drug habits, he said. Additionally, investigators find drug and alcohol use are common contributors to violent crime.

Modesitt said probably every family has been affected in some way by addiction issues.

“It’s not just people who get arrested who need recovery,” he said.

Crowder said local recovery centers are currently full. So, if any close, that could mean homelessness for some who are trying to get their lives back on track.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

One way to support local recovery programs is through business partnerships.

Modesitt praised construction giant Thompson Thrift for its three-year commitment working with Next Step Foundation to renovate buildings used for recovery housing.

The Restoration Apartments project was a partnership of Thompson Thrift and Next Step that repurposed a long-vacant building into four separate apartments for those in recovery.

New landscaping for eight Next Step properties has improved neighborhood as well.

Many churches have also partnered with the recovery community.

Some of the programs are faith-based, which is a opportunity to support ministry, Modesitt said.

The recovery organizations are often in need of food, clothing, furniture and funds to pay for housing, food, utilities, staff and transportation.

Local recovery programs includes:

• The Avenues, 1901 Eighth Ave., Terre Haute, 812-229-1632

• Club Gobi, 706 S. Fifth St., Terre Haute, 812-232-4144.

• Club Soda, 1330 Lafayette Ave., Terre Haute, 812-841-6349

• House of Hope, 5525 U.S. 40, Brazil, 812-466-1717

• Odyssey House, 6401 S U.S. 41, Terre Haute, 812-298-3125

• Next Step, 619 Washington Ave., Terre Haute, 812-917-5006

• Ruth House, 128 S. Crowder St., Terre Haute, 812-699-9831

• Salvaged Lies, 145 E. Voorhees St., Terre Haute, 812-232-1700

• Truman House, 1630 S. 10th St., Terre Haute, 812-229-7244

• Wabash Valley Recovery Center, 2022 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, 812-917-0068

• Wabash Valley Teen Challenge, 1340 Chestnut St., Terre Haute, 812-624-5679.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.