Prosecutor: New laws should help

July 1 marked the day a majority of new bills approved by Indiana legislators and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb officially become law.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt issued a news release highlighting some of those laws that directly impact the criminal justice system and the local community.
Among the laws are House Enrolled Act 1082, which will establish High Tech Crimes Units, such as the partnership already existing between the Indiana State University and the prosecutor’s office.
More and more evidence in criminal cases is virtual in nature. Cellphone data, computers, security cameras, technology plays a huge role in everyday life and in criminal investigations.
But it takes a lot of time, knowledges and resources to be able to comb through digital evidence. HEA 1082 will help with that by providing funding for 10 high tech crime units in prosecutor offices across the state.
By the end of 2021, the 10 selected counties will be announced. These units will not only service the host county but other counties in close proximity, ensuring that every prosecutor office has access to this technology that will help speed up the judicial process and result in better and quicker investigations.
“We are excited about the potential this funding could bring to our fledgling program,” Modesitt said. “While Vigo County has already partnered with Indiana State University to create a high tech crime unit, we will be seeking to acquire this additional funding and become a regional program to assist the surrounding communities as well.”
Senate Enrolled Act 167 covers the theft of catalytic converters
Seemingly every county in Indiana has seen this issue pop up more and more in recent years, and Vigo County is no exception.
Catalytic converters contain extremely valuable metals that are relatively simple to remove from the bottom of a car with the right knowledge and tools. Well organized rings can hit a parking lot and come away with several converters in one night.
For the vehicle owners, the theft leaves the car inoperable and repairs can be extremely costly. In light of this, SEA 167 is a two-pronged approach, increasing the penalty for stealing a catalytic converter and also adding a penalty for purchasing these stolen goods – making both felony offenses.
This law should discourage what has become an organized crime with thieves grabbing multiple converters and then selling them to metal dealers who are usually aware of what they are paying for.
Senate Enrolled Act 133 closes a loophole prosecutors have been pushing for regarding drug dealers, Modesitt said.
The bill also mandates that sentences for Level 2 or 3 felony drug offenses can’t be suspended by a judge if the offender has a prior, unrelated felony. This important legislation will ensure that repeat offender, high level drug dealers stay behind bars for an appropriate amount of time.
Senate Enrolled Act 79 covers protective orders and domestic battery.
Unfortunately, domestic violence cases are seen by our office far too often, Modesitt said.
SEA 79 was authored and signed as a way to increase penalties against offenders who commit domestic violence against someone that had a protective order or no contact order against the offender, making the offense a felony. The new law also goes after repeat offenders, by increasing the penalty for domestic violence if the defendant has a previous conviction of battery or strangulation against that family member.
“Studies show strangulation is a dangerous precursor to more violent crimes and can have long term consequences for the victim,” Modesitt said. “We are thankful lawmakers are taking it seriously and adding a stiffer penalty to those who commit these violent crimes.”
Hundreds of new laws went into effect on July 1.
Modesitt encourages county residents to visit http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2021/bills/ for a complete list.
