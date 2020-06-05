Prosecutor explains deal offered arrested protesters

Seven protesters arrested following incidents Monday have been offered a deal to dismiss charges.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he will dismiss the charges against seven individuals arrested late Monday and early Tuesday if those defendants do not get arrested again prior to hearings in Terre Haute City Court.
On Wednesday, some of those arrested showed up at Terre Haute City Hall expecting to have hearings on their arrests on charges of obstruction of traffic. However, due to COVID-19 precautions, city hall has been closed to the public and most hearings have been postponed to future dates.
Three of those arrested — Nadia Culp, Tatiana Jackson and Adesina Clay — have July 6 hearings set.
Defendants Dejanee Joshua, Charles Walters, Michael Shouse and Chandler Craft have Sept. 14 hearing dates.
And eighth person arrested that night on a charge of battery -- Phoenix Colyer -- is not part of the deal, the county prosecutor said. Colyer was released from Vigo County Jail on Wednesday afternoon after posting $250 bond on a misdemeanor battery charge. He has a Sept. 14 hearing in city court.
Modesitt and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said they met briefly with the defendants on Wednesday. Modesitt made a verbal offer to dismiss the charges associated with the protest if the seven defendants are not arrested again prior to their hearings.
Roberts told the Tribune-Star the prosecutor does not want to interfere with anyone’s right to protest, but must balance public safety with the right to protest.
Those arrested were accused of unsafely interfering with the flow of traffic, he said.
