Use of force law

Indiana Code 35-41-3-2(c) reads “A person is justified in using reasonable force against any other person to protect the person or a third person from what the person reasonably believes to be the imminent use of unlawful force. However, a person (1) is justified in using deadly force, and (2) does not have a duty to retreat, if the person reasonably believes that force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony. No person, employer, or estate of a person in this state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting the person or a third person by reasonable means necessary.”

Source: Vigo County Prosecutor's Office