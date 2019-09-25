Prosecution rests in Vigo County homicide case

A jailhouse informant testified Wednesday that defendant Clarence Bell Jr. admitted to shooting a man for intentionally scratching his classic car in September 2018.
But defense attorney Bradley Banks challenged that man’s claim and will maintain the innocence of Bell when the murder trial resumes this morning in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Deputy prosecutors Sabrina Haney and Cynthia Fisher rested their case Wednesday afternoon. Bell is charged with murder and obstruction of justice in the shooting death of 37-year-old Raymond Rose, a homeless man who had multiple negative encounters with Bell.
Rose was found unresponsive early Sept. 12, 2018, near 18th Street and Wabash Avenue. An autopsy revealed Rose had been shot in the ear, resulting in his death.
Among the nine witnesses testifying Wednesday was Tommy Edwards, who said he was familiar with Bell from encounters around town. Edwards said he asked Bell about the shooting while they were both held in the same cellblock of the Vigo County Jail last December.
Edwards said Bell did not speak about the shooting at first, but Edwards testified Bell later said Bell “popped” the victim for scratching Bell’s classic car.
Banks challenged Edwards’ testimony, saying Edwards wanted to be moved to another location in the jail and was willing to make statements to police about other inmates to get moved.
The six-woman, six-man jury also heard from forensic pathologist Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who said toxicology reports showed Rose had multiple and high levels of illegal drugs in his system.
But it was a gunshot to the ear that killed Rose, Adeagbo said. A time of death could not be determined, he said. It is unknown how long Rose lay along the street before he was found by passersby. His death was not immediately identified as a homicide.
No weapon has been recovered in the case, but police did recover ammunition from Bell’s home. Detective Scott Funkhouser said some of the boxes of ammunition had bullets missing.
The jury also saw surveillance video showing a truck that appears to be Bell’s traveling in an alley near where the shooting occurred, and where Rose had been seen earlier in the evening.
Attorney Banks told Judge Sarah Mullican he did not plan to call Bell as a witness today, but he reserved the right to call Bell to the stand.
Mullican told the jury to be prepared to hear closing arguments this morning and to receive the case for deliberation as early as noon.
