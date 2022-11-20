{p class=”yiv4108509218MsoNormal”}Proposed changes to the Long Term Control Plan for combined sewer overflows will be the topic of a public information meeting scheduled by the city of Terre Haute for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Girl Scout Building in Fairbanks Park, 1100 Girl Scout Lane.{p class=”yiv4108509218MsoNormal”}The public is invited to attend and offer comments and suggestions prior to the city’s submitting the plan to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
For more information, contact City Engineer Marcus Maurer at 812-244-4933.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.