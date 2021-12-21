Proposed sale of cemetery elk statue raises ire

The fate of a stately bronze sculpture of an elk that greets visitors upon their arrival at Highland Lawn Cemetery is up in the air after the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 86’s initial plans to auction it off was protested by local citizens.
The sculpture stands 92 inches tall. The elk’s eyes are hollowed, its ears alert as it glances back into the rest of the cemetery. It is the first site offered on tours of the cemetery and is recommended viewing on the Smithsonian Museum’s waymarking.com.
An Elks official said Tuesday that the auction has been temporarily suspended. On Monday, the organization issued a statement that read:
“It has come to the attention of the Terre Haute Elks Lodge that there is some controversy about our upcoming sale of the beautiful bronze elk currently on display at Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute. If you have not seen it, the Elk is on display across from the office and has been overlooking a plot of gravesites originally purchased to cede to indigent Elks.
“While it is a thoroughly impressive sight cast by Gorham Foundry in 1904, the plots themselves have not been used in decades and the elk is in need of refurbishment that the local lodge does not have the means to pay for. We are looking for a new caretaker for our prize that may relocate the statue but we have some plots left for sale to the public and if a local buyer wanted to keep it in Terre Haute, we would be thrilled. Our current plan is to put it up for auction along with the granite base with Maple Avenue Auction. The date of the sale is not yet set.”
The Elks were seeking a minimum bid of $30,000, along with all moving and repair expenses.
Dot Lewis, who researches the history of and art that adorns Terre Haute cemeteries (she previously raised funds to get a grave marker erected in Highland Lawn for silent film movie star Valeska Suratt), is among those upset by the Elks’ plan.
“They have no respect for history,” Lewis said. “All they have respect for is money for their social club. It’s sacrilegious.”
Lewis posted her protest on Facebook and received a host of responses from similarly offended commenters. “People say, ‘Who would ever do this? Who would even think of doing this? What is wrong with these people?’” she said. “And how far will $30,000 go? They’ll be able to keep their bar open for a few more months. It boggles the mind.”
The Elks have purchased burial plots in that area since at least 1922, when they first buried an Exalted Leader there, moving his body from his family’s lot after his initial burial in 1920.
Tommy Kleckner of the Terre Haute office of the Indiana Historic Landmarks Foundation said, “When I first heard that they were considering selling the Elk, it was disappointing. It’s been a landmark for decades and is very prominent. The Elks Club has gone from financial dire straits to financial dire straits over the years.”
The Elks previously sold historic cannons that had been on display at Fort Harrison, but Kleckner said they did not get as much money as they expected.
“Whatever they would get for the Elk wouldn’t come close to matching its intrinsic historical value,” Kleckner said. “I hope a solution can be found to allow it to stay.”
Paul Majors, the cemetery’s maintenance supervisor for the Terre Haute Department of Parks and Recreation, declined to comment for this story.
The elk sculpture at Highland Lawn was created in 1904 by sculptor Eli Harvey, who was born in Ohio in 1860. The Elks purchased it in 1927 and dedicated it the following year. The Elk was Harvey’s most popular work — Wikipedia lists 18 sculptures (titled “Elk,” or “Elk at Rest”) that he created for various Elks chapters at lodges and in cemeteries throughout the country.
Harvey also designed lion sculptures on display in a mausoleum at Highland Lawn and was firmly committed to animal sculpture by 1900. He died in 1957 at the age of 96 in California.
Since the cemetery does not own the sculpture, it has no say over what the Elks do with it. But Lewis believes surviving family members of those buried around “Elk” should express their displeasure to the group.
“The elk protects the members it is surrounded by in perpetuity,” she said. “Elks’ graves are prime real estate in that cemetery. It’s an insult to the people buried there who thought it would always be there. Is this how you treat your legacy?”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.