Vigo County’s 911 director is looking to restructure supervisor positions for the county’s dispatch center.
Vicki Oster told the Vigo County Council on Tuesday she is seeking to change a supervisor position into a regular dispatch position. The pay difference between a supervisor and dispatch is $3,349. Oster is seeking permission from the council to use that savings to fund three $500 stipends to create three new assistant supervisor posts. The stipend would be paid to a dispatcher that would be designated as an assistant shift supervisor.
“I have three full-time supervisors, but when they are gone, I do not have anyone to take over the shift,” Oster told the Vigo County Council Tuesday.
“It is difficult when you have people calling in and they have a problem, then ask to speak to a supervisor and there is none there,” she said.
“I would not need additional funding for payroll, just being able to adjust where the money is going. I feel this would ensure we have a supervisor or someone in charge in place on each shift,” said Oster, who has served as 911 director since 2019.
Tuesday’s meeting was a “sunshine” session, for discussion only. The council will vote on the request at its March 9 meeting.
In other business, the council discussed a request from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department to adopt an ordinance establishing fees for registration of sex or violent offenders. Because the ordinance involves a new fee, the County Council must vote on the ordinance, as well as county commissioners.
The ordinance would set a $50 annual fee for registration of sex or violent offenders and a $5 fee for each time a sex or violent offender registers an address change. Ninety percent of fees collected will go into a fund for the sheriff’s department with 10 percent going to the state for deposit in the state’s sex and violent offender administration fund.
John Burns, a special deputy for the department who oversees the sex offender program, said counties with populations similar to Vigo County, on average, have a compliance rate of 88.75 percent on paying fees.
Councilwoman Vickie Weger asked if the department will notify offenders of the new fee. Burns said the sheriff’s department intends to send out a mailing notifying offenders of the fee. Burns said if an offender does not pay the fee, they cannot register, which is then punishable by state law.
About 200 offenders in Vigo County are required to register annually. Surrounding counties of Clay, Vermillion, Parke and Sullivan already collect such a fee.
In other business, Vigo County Assessor Kevin Gardner seeks to increase the pay of members of the county’s Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals from $100 per day to $150 per day. Gardner said he reached out to other counties to find what similar board members are paid.
He received information from 33 of 92 counties, saying it is difficult to make comparisons, as per day payments range from $65 to $350 per day. Gardner said the increase would be a way to attract candidates willing to spend half a day or a full day in tax appeal hearings. The per day salary has not been increase in more than a decade, he told the council.
Gardner said the county will need about 12 formal tax appeal hearings this year, plus work sessions for the board. Gardner said the increase would fall within the department’s 2021 budget.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
