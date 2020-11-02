Proposal made to rename North Vigo auditorium for J.T. Corenflos

Vigo County School Board member Joni Wise proposed Monday that the Terre Haute North Vigo High School auditorium be named after J.T. Corenflos, a legendary Nashville recording guitarist who died Oct. 24.
Wise said she and Corenflos were classmates at North Vigo, and she was making the request on behalf of other classmates from the Class of 1982.
Corenflos, a Terre Haute native, performed on nearly 75 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Music charts and hundreds of other songs and albums. He earned the Academy of Country Music Guitarist of the Year award in 2012.
"He was a phenomenal musician," Wise said. "I can still remember being at the first talent show my first year at Terre Haute North and seeing this fellow get up and play and knew I was seeing something amazing."
She asked the school board to "strongly consider naming and dedicating the auditorium for my classmate, J.T. Corenflos."
In other matters, the board:
• Granted permission for the district to hold public hearings on Nov. 16 and Dec.14 [before the regular board meetings] for the Otter Creek Middle School addition/renovation project. The hearings will include presentations from a financial adviser and an architect who will describe specifics of the addition/renovation.
Virtual community meetings were conducted Oct. 21 and 28. The project seeks to add more classroom space, renovate the cafeteria, upgrade music rooms and add an auxiliary gym for the district’s third largest school [behind North and South High School]. The total cost is estimated at about $10 million.
For more information, visit the district's YouTube page, where videos explain the project in more detail.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, Wendy Personette again asked the board to consider a corporation-wide rule against political paraphernalia in schools. She also called for strengthened diversity training for teachers.
After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said the district has been working with an organization called NEOLA to review and update its policies. That review has been slowed "considerably" by COVID-19, he said.
"I think you also have to understand where the court system would be in protecting political speech. So any policy we would write we would want to be contacting and working with our attorneys" to ensure the policy would adhere to state law, he said.
A review of the sex education curriculum also drew comment.
Ruth Fairbanks, a critic of the Creating Positive Relationships program, referred to two outside reviews. One shorter review was more favorable but also addressed concerns; the other — highly critical — recommended a "switch to an evidence-based curriculum" that has been reviewed for medical accuracy and other factors.
The longer review of CPR cited medical inaccuracies, omission of important medical information and other problems. But even the shorter review stated that trained educators should be present during CPR sessions to be sure factual, nonjudgmental health education is occurring rather than a message that might be based on shame and stigma, Fairbanks pointed out.
Fairbanks also spoke of the need to ensure the curriculum includes the LGBTQ community as well as those with disabilities.
Sharon Carey, executive director of the Crisis Pregnancy Center — which delivers the CPR program — said they have seen the outside reviews and the curriculum writer is willing to make changes. "We want to make sure our program is inclusive, and hundreds of students have indicated that it is. Our program talks about how to develop healthy relationships across the board without singling out any particular group," she said.
"We are willing to work with you," Carey told the School Board.
In other action, the School Board approved the following donations:
• The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, through a First Farmers Bank fund, has granted $2,000 to VCSC for two SmartBus WiFi units. The Vigo County Education Foundation donated an additional three units as well. The district deployed 31 units Monday to support high school and Woodrow Wilson Middle School students learning remotely.
• The board accepted eight district-wide transformational grants from the Vigo County Education Foundation, totaling $66,800. The programs include Read LIVE/Extended Day Tutoring, Battle of the Books, Children’s Museum Field Trip for first graders, Fowler Park Field Trip for second grade students, Summer Performing Arts Workshop, Reading Recovery, Math Magic & Reading/Writing Wonders Summer Program, and the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Field Trip for fourth graders.
• Additional grants/donations included: American Dairy Association/Terre Haute Noon Optimist: $7,000 for Milk Mover Carts for meal delivery within schools; Novelis: $8,000 for Chromebooks at Terre Town for the media center; Various: $2,671 to Backpack Program.
