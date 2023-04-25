Property casualty insurance for the city will increase 11.5% overall for the next year in a contract renewal the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety approved Monday.
About 6% of the increased insurance cost is for additional firefighting equipment with about another 5% increase from a higher insurance rate. The city went from 437 vehicles covered to 460 vehicles.
The city will pay an additional $74,345 — $711,759 for 2023/2024, up from $637,414.
In other business, the board approved a fourth and final contract with Duke Energy to replace city street lights with more energy efficient LED lights.
The board also approved an annual renewal for the Terre Haute Transit Authority to provide bus service to Ivy Tech Community College, which will pay $75,373 for the bus shuttle service from Haute City Center mall to Walmart to Ivy Tech and back to the mall along U.S. 41 daily from Monday through Thursday.
The route gives Ivy Tech students an opportunity to connect to all other city bus routes. The service contract amount remained the same as last year.
In other business, the board approved several requests to temporarily close streets for special events. Currently approved city street closures include:
- April 26 from noon to 4 p.m. Wabash Avenue from Seventh to Ninth will be closed for filming of a Chamber of Commerce Video.
- May 5 From noon to 11:59 p.m., Seventh Street from Wabash to Ohio will be closed for Terre Haute Night Market.
- May 6 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., College from 25th to Brown will be closed during a fun run.
- On May 6 the intersection of the Sixth and Wabash will be closed for painting of a pink ribbon.
- May 20 from noon to 10 p.m. 14th street from Wabash Avenue to the alley south of Wabash will be closed for bike bash event at Ambros OMG Bar and Grill.
- May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Eagle Street from Eighth to Ninth will be closed for a baseball event.
- May 23 to May 25, Wabash Avenue from Seventh to Ninth will be closed during the THFD Local 758 State Convention.
- May 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fifth Street from Ohio to Walnut will be closed for International Evening.
- June 8, the north parking lane of Ohio between sixth and the parking garage to the east will be blocked for the strawberry festival.
- From 6 a.m. June 9 through 8 p.m. June 11, the following will be closed for Special Olympics Summer Games.
— First Street from Sycamore to Eagle;
— Chestnut from First to Third
— Chestnut from Fourth to Fifth
— Fourth Street from north of Fourth and Chestnut intersection and Fourth Street from south of — Fourth and Chestnut intersection
— Also, no parking Fourth from Chestnut south of Fourth and Chestnut, Second Street from Chestnut to Eagle, and Eagle from Second to Water Street.
- From 5 p.m. June 23 to 11 p.m. June 24, Sixth Street from Wabash to Cherry and the alley between Wabash/Cherry and Fifth/Seventh will be closed for an arts festival.
- July 4 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., northbound Brown Avenue from Schaal to Maple and Locust Street from 25th to 34th will be closed for a 1-mile run.
- From 9 to 11:59 p.m. July 28, First Street (both directions) from Farrington to Poplar will be closed during the Twilight River Run.
- Aug. 4 from noon to 10 p.m., Wabash Avenue will be closed during the Dog Days of Summer.
- From 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20 until 1 p.m. Oct. 21, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth streets from Wabash to Locust, Cherry from state building to Fifth, Eight from Larry Bird Ave. to Tippecanoe, Chestnut from Eighth to the CSX Railroad and Wabash from Fifth to Ninth will be closed for the ISU homecoming parade
- 7 a.m. Oct. 20 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21, 14th Street from Wabash Avenue to the alley north of Wabash will be closed for a homecoming celebration at Sonka Irish Pub.
