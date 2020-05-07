Proms are on hold; kindness is not

Jayna Jones Sullivan carried an armload of prom dresses in every color imaginable, some with ruffles or lace, others embellished with beads or embroidery.

With the help of several family members, including husband Jason and daughter Rachael Smith, Sullivan moved hundreds of gowns from the Vigo County YMCA, where they had been kept in anticipation of prom season, to a new home at The Meadows shopping center, where they will be stored until they can be used.

Whether that’s later this season, or next year, remains a question.

For the second year, Sullivan collected donated prom dresses and tuxedos for a free giveaway to those who can’t afford them. Unfortunately, COVID-19 dealt a blow to proms and the students who would have worn the elegant attire to the annual event.

Sullivan had kept them at the YMCA, which now needs the space for other purposes; the giveaway last year took place at the Y. So on Thursday, she and several family members planned to move about 500 gowns to store them — at no charge — at The Meadows.

The prom dress giveaway is part of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project, in honor of Sullivan’s son, who was killed in March 2018.

“There are not many things that make me happy since my son died,” Sullivan said. “It warms my heart to be able to put a smile on a girl’s face and to help them out in such a small way; to me it feels like a small way. I’m just volunteering my time and labor, but to them I know it’s something much more special.”

Last year’s event “was a huge success, not just in terms of how many dresses we received, but how many girls we were able to help and how many guys we were able to help with tuxes,” Sullivan said.

Most of the dresses are donated by girls who have previously worn them to a prom. Maybe they’ve held on to them for a few years “and finally want to give them away to people who need them,” Sullivan said. “Most of these are from the goodness of people’s hearts wanting to help other people.”

She feels strongly, “They’ve entrusted me with these dresses to donate them to these girls who need them. And I want to honor that.”

Some girls can’t go to prom because they can’t afford the expense of a dress, she said, “and it is very expensive.” The giveaway will be even more helpful the second time, with so many people out of work and not knowing when the next paycheck is coming.

When proms take place, “We’ll give away the dresses,” Sullivan said. She also has items that go with dresses, including purses and shoes.

Preparing for the giveaway takes several months, and it’s all a volunteer effort.

While many are disappointed with the delay and uncertainty of prom, “The important thing is that everybody be safe. We had to do what we had to do,” Sullivan said.

She is still taking donations of dresses, tuxedos and other items; people can contact her through the Garrett Sands Kindness project page on Facebook.

“We have some stunning dresses. To me it’s beautiful these girls give away these stunning, expensive dresses for free so another girl can enjoy prom,” she said. “The kindness of this is not just about receiving a dress, but giving a dress. It helps everyone’s heart all the way around.”

Rachael Smith, Sullivan’s daughter and Garrett’s sister, said helping with the prom dress giveaway means a lot. Last year, she helped girls select dresses

“You can just see their faces light up” when they find the right one.

“It is very sweet and very giving of the people who donate the dresses,” Smith said.

Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, said that because of the pandemic, governor’s stay-at-home orders and need for safety precautions, proms were put on hold. It will be a school-by-school decision as to whether proms can take place this season.

