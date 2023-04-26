Cameras, including one in a drone far overhead, filmed as Terre Haute South’s Pride of South Marching Band strode down Wabash Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The band was soon joined by an ebullient couple who raced from the side of the street to lead the musicians with an energetic spring to their march steps.
It really wasn’t a parade, but all of that joy will go into a promotional video for Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce shut down Wabash Avenue between Seventh and Ninth streets to film what chamber director of communications Austen Leake called “a talent attraction and retention focus video.”
The goal of the video, which will be shot over six months at various locations throughout the city, is to paint Terre Haute in a positive light.
The anticipated release of the video is fall of this year.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School band director Tim Murphy said, “The Chamber of Commerce asked us to do this. They said that they’re trying to promote Terre Haute with a new video and that’s something that’s very near and dear to our hearts.
“We’d like to see a lot of nice things for Terre Haute,” he added. “We’d like to see more people move here — that’d help our band — so we jumped at the opportunity.”
Band members sported headgear that resembled top hats with tiny black brims, wrapped in gold and silver designs signifying heavy metal but kind of looking like pipes. The cacophony of musicians tuning their instruments went on longer than their actual performance.
Murphy’s band played a variation of Ohio State University’s song “Across the Field” as Michael Bates, co-founder and managing partner of video production company Brandbutter, monitored their performance. Rifle twirlers led the march, followed by the band with flag wavers bringing up the rear. After three takes, band members scattered to head home.
Bernie McGee, a DJ and owner of Tropical Sno in Terre Haute, was one of the performers (with Vittoria Meyer) who commandeered the march. He attends the same church as Bates.
“They recruited me because I was just somebody they thought would not look good, but enjoy the opportunity,” he said.
Told his march was particularly energetic, McGee said, “I love music. Music’s a passion of mine, so it’s easy to feel the beat.”
