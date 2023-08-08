Indiana State University this morning reported that Max Gibson, a prominent businessman philanthropist in the Wabash Valley, has died.
The Tribune-Star is working on a story.
Here is the text of the university's announcement, which it posted on its ISU Today online publication:
"Indiana State University is mourning the death of Max Gibson, a 1962 graduate, and friend of the University
"As a child, Gibson grew up an avid fan of Sycamore Athletics, especially the men's basketball team. He would later attend ISU and earn a degree in business education. Gibson carried his Sycamore Pride into his adulthood, which led to the creation of an outstanding, decades-long friendship between his family and the University. With his beloved wife Jackie by his side, the family has generously invested in Indiana State, which has transformed the lives of many collegiate athletes.
"Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis: “Indiana State University is saddened by the passing of Max Gibson. He embodied everything a Sycamore should be and truly cared about the advancement of both our University and community. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he impacted. We send our thoughts and condolences to the Gibson family.”
"In the 1970s, the Gibson family helped impact the lives of countless student-athletes thanks to their strong ties to the men's basketball team and then coach Bill Hodges. The family would provide summer jobs to athletes facing financial struggles. One athlete and student employee who would become the Gibson family's dear friend was Larry Bird.
"The Gibsons filled a significant role in creating the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, recognized as one of the best courses in the nation. The establishment that the Gibsons and Bird invested in has hosted 13 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, six NCAA Great Lakes Regionals, and three Missouri Valley Conference Championships.
"In 2015, the Gibsons continued investing in ISU Athletics and the greater Terre Haute community. That spring, the Gibson Track & Field Complex was completed; it not only provided athletes with a state-of-the-art facility but was the first project in the Terre Haute Riverscape Development area. As of this year, the Gibson Track & Field Complex has been the host site for the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in 2016, 2018, and 2019 while also hosting numerous Special Olympics Summer Games.
"The couple's philanthropy has not gone unrecognized. In 2021, ISU established the Max & Jackie Gibson Award. The award recognizes athletic supporters who have made a significant and lasting impact on Sycamore Athletics through exceptional service or major philanthropic giving. Max was a proud brother of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award.
"More information about services will be provided as details are finalized. Indiana State University sends our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the Gibson family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.