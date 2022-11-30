Indiana State University’s Marilyn Bisch will be the featured speaker Sunday at the Universalist Unitarian Church in Terre Haute, as “Prometheus,” the late John Laska’s sculpture, is rededicated 60 years after it first appeared on the ISU campus.
The sculpture, which was moved to the church grounds at 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave., celebrates Prometheus, who defied the Gods and bestowed fire on humanity. It was originally a gift by the ISU Class of 1962 to the university and sat for years just outside the Science building, a symbol of “faith in the goodness of men.” Laska, who died in 2009, was a long-time member of the church.
The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and will last approximately an hour.
