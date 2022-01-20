The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is partnering with Bliss Bridal Boutique and will have a prom dress giveaway on March 12 and 13.
“We’re working on getting donations” of dresses, said Jayna Jones Sullivan, founder of the Kindness Project.
Dresses can be dropped off at Bliss Bridal Boutique, 2791 Erie Canal Road. Drop off times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Dresses will be accepted until the day of the event.
Organizers also are accepting accessories including shoes, purses and jewelry.
Bliss is offering 5% off the purchase of a new prom dress when someone donates a dress.
Those donating a dress also will receive a free appetizer coupon from Texas Roadhouse (while supplies/coupons last).
Organizers are accepting prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses and snowball dresses, or “any formal type of dress or dress that one might wear to an event,” Sullivan said.
It is not necessary for a dress to be dry cleaned before donating, but organizers ask that only clean dresses in good condition be donated.
“We need to borrow clothing racks, sturdy ones that will hold prom dresses, similar to racks used in a store,” said said Sullivan. A few large mirrors also are needed.
The third Garrett Sands Kindness Project prom dress giveaway will take place in the lower level of the Elk Run Plaza (Stadler Building), where Bliss Bridal is located.
