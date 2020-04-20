The Indiana Department of Transportation today announced a bridge rehabilitation project on the Indiana 46 Bridge over Crooked Creek, about 2 miles west of Indiana 59, will close the bridge beginning on or after May 1.

The detour will use Indiana 42 and Indiana 59.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen July 10.

Force Construction was awarded the $4.8 million contract. This project also included a bridge replacement on Indiana 46 over Killion Ditch, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

Motorists in West Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

- Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral

- Twitter: @INDOT_WCentral

- CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org

- Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android