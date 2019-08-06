Two sections in Robinwood subdivision, adjacent to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, are slated for storm water drainage improvements following approval Tuesday from the Terre Haute Sanitary District to seek bids for the project.
The project is slated for two phases, but could be done in one project, depending on prices submitted from contractor bids for the project, city staff engineer Josey Daugherty told the board.
Phase 1 would be on the northeast side of the subdivision on Bluebird Lane that would install new curbs and gutters and a 30-inch storm sewer that would drain storm water into Lost Creek, Daugherty said. Curbs and gutters, with eight storm water inlets, will be placed on the north side of the road, with the storm sewer placed on the south side of the road, due to utility locations, Daugherty said after the meeting.
This phase will help at least 10 homes with drainage issues, Daugherty said.
Phase 2 would target the northwest side of the subdivision on Chickadee Lane that would include replacing culvert pipes on driveways and ditch work, also for drainage of storm water into Lost Creek. Many sections of the ditches have been filled in and driveway culverts collapsed, Daugherty said, causing a lack of drainage.
This phase will help at least 16 homes with drainage issues, Daugherty said after the meeting.
“The plan is we are bidding it as one project, but would like to do phase one this year and phase two next year, unless the bids come in low enough that we can do it all at once,” Daugherty said. “We have easements from Rose-Hulman and a homeowner. We have acquired all of the [necessary] easements,” Daugherty told the board.
The project will be paid through the district’s drainage improvement budget.
The Sanitary Board approved the project to be put out to bid. Daugherty said he would like to have bids opened at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 19, then awarded by the board, possibly in a special meeting if needed, to allow the project to get started.
“This is a good time of the year to get this done because it is dry. We could not do this earlier in the year because it was too wet,” Daugherty said. “This has been a [drainage] problem there for a long time.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.