Applications will open soon for a selective program through Twin Rivers/Ivy Tech that allows high school students at North Central, Shakamak, and Sullivan High School to enroll in a variety of career and technical classes on Ivy Tech’s campus for zero tuition during their senior year.
Information sessions about the program will be held Jan. 29 at Sullivan High School from 8 to 9 a.m. at North Central from 10:50 to noon and at Shakamak from 2 to 3 p.m. Students will learn about classes they can take and learn how to apply.
This program is an option for students who may have already taken classes at their high schools through the Twin Rivers program, and wish to take classes on Ivy Tech’s campus.
Through the program, students will earn Ivy Tech college credits that count toward high school graduation, will gain career skills, and will potentially earn employer-recognized certifications. Their credits will count toward Ivy Tech certificates and associate degrees, or transfer to other colleges and universities.
The program offers the following class options on Ivy Tech’s campus: accounting, agriculture, business, collision repair, criminal justice, diesel technology, engineering technology, electrical engineering technology, human services (social work), HVAC, information technology, I.T. support, and welding.
High School juniors are eligible to apply for the program to take classes during their senior year in fall 2020. A limited number of students will be admitted to the program. The program covers tuition, and students are only responsible for the cost of books and technology fees for Ivy Tech campus based classes.
For information and to apply for Twin Rivers/Ivy Tech program, contact the high school guidance counselors or College Connection Coach and visit www.twinriversarea.org. Twin Rivers is a career and technical education cooperative composed of 12 school corporations serving area high schools in Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Sullivan counties.
