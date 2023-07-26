A new pilot program will benefit eligible nonprofit organizations in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced in a news release.
Match Madness, an agency endowment matching program, will launch this fall to help nonprofit organizations in the Wabash Valley create financial longevity and sustainability plans, allowing them to flourish. From Nov. 1 to March 31 up to 24 organizations will receive $1-for-$1 matches up to $5,000 to all new contributions made to a new or existing agency endowment fund with the Community Foundation.
“In creating this matching challenge, the Community Foundation has developed an exciting way to support our local nonprofit organizations,” said Jonathan Eilbracht, Community Engagement officer for Clay County. “We chose to coincide with college basketball season to encourage individuals to support their favorite nonprofit organizations as they follow the excitement on the journey to March Madness. This match is a great way for our nonprofit community to start or grow agency endowment funds that will help their organization or agency become more sustainable.”
“The Match Madness pilot program will encourage nonprofit organizations to build lasting endowments designed to enhance their annual revenue,” added Beth Tevlin, president and CEO of the Foundation. “Agency endowment funds invest in the mission and the future of the nonprofit organization by providing operating support each year. Annually, this fund provides an annual stream of revenue generated by the investment of the principal.”
Eligible 501(c)(3) organizations and agencies must have a physical location in the counties of Clay, Sullivan or Vigo and create or have an existing agency endowment fund within the Foundation. Additionally, the organization must have a representative attend a mandatory informational session hosted by the Community Foundation.
The dates and locations for the informational sessions are as follows:
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Sullivan Civic Center, 344 N. Main St.
• 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, 200 S. Eighth St., Terre Haute
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Clay County Chamber of Commerce, 535 E. National Ave., Brazil
Each informational session is identical. Eligible organizations need only register for one, regardless of county. To register for a session, visit wvcf.org/matchmadness. Up to 24 organizations and agencies will be accepted into the pilot program.
For more information, or to determine your organization's eligibility to participate, visit wvcf.org/matchmadness. If you have questions regarding your organization’s current agency endowment fund or how to create an agency endowment fund, contact the Community Foundation at 812-232-2234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.