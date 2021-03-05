Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is introducing a new virtual program, Rose Accelerate, for high school students who will be juniors and seniors in the fall – allowing them to earn college credits that will provide a head start on earning Rose-Hulman degrees.
The courses are taught online by faculty. High school students must meet academic requirements, have a school counselor’s recommendation, access to necessary technology to participate in online courses, and if possible, demonstrate college readiness through standardized test scores.
“The Rose Accelerate program will allow students to be in classes with others who share STEM interests and are passionate about learning. Many of them will become their future peers at Rose-Hulman,” said Dean of Faculty Russ Warley.
Rose Accelerate also will give students the opportunity to participate in the institute’s Rose Squared degree program, which provides a pathway for students to earn a Rose-Hulman bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree within four years.
Courses being taught from June 3 to August 20 will be Chemistry/Chemistry Lab, Calculus 1, Introduction to Software Development, Introduction to Film Studies, Japanese Popular Culture, and Music Theory 1.
Learn more at rose-hulman.edu/accelerate.
