Four professors will discuss immigration, what drives it and how it affects the U.S. economy at Indiana State University's Cunningham Memorial Library
The event will be from from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and is co-sponsored by ISU's Center for Economic Education and United Campus Ministries. Faculty, students, staff and the public are welcome to attend and to ask questions.
The discussion will examine immigration from both economic and ethical perspectives.
ISU Economics Professor Paul Burkett will moderate the discussion, which also will include Robert Guell and Donald Richards, both professors of economics at ISU, and Patricia McIntyre, a retired professor of theology and philosophy at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The session, titled "Immigration: The New Colossus Revisited," is the latest in a series of collaborations between the Center for Economic Education and United Campus Ministries that explore the economic and ethical aspects of contemporary issues.
Refreshments will be provided by the library, and free parking for the event is available on Lot 13.
