Professor: Ukrainians adamant about freedom, sovereignty

The people of Ukraine are adamant about the country’s freedom and sovereignty as a nation and they are prepared to die for it, according to an Indiana State University professor who studies the region.
“‘Either we win or we die,’ that is the feeling of Ukrainians today,” said Barbara Skinner, a history professor specializing in Russia and Ukraine. “They are not going to negotiate at this point.”
There is such hatred toward Russia, including a history of Russian oppression toward Ukraine for centuries, “They will not live with Russian occupation,” she said.
Even if Putin is able to occupy Ukraine, there will be such constant insurgency and resistance “it would be almost impossible to hold on to Ukraine,” Skinner said.
It doesn’t appear the war will end any time soon. “It’s just going to get worse,” she said.
Putin has violated international law; he has commit war crimes by blowing up apartment buildings; his military has fired into a nuclear power station. “They’ve done such horrific things in trying to take over Ukraine in just one week, with over one million refugees,” she said.
“There will be no way to negotiate because the Russians are completely at fault here,” she said. “This is [Vladimir] Putin’s war. There was no justification for it.”
Big issues are involved, including democracy against authoritarianism. Also, Putin has violated a post WWII order that people just don’t at will bring armies across borders and start claiming a territory.
“It’s all very serious and very grim,” Skinner said.
Why the invasion?
Putin, Russia’s president, ignores or minimizes a separate Ukrainian identity. “He is constantly saying things like Ukraine is not a country, and Ukrainians are really Russian,” she said.
Prior to 1991, Ukraine was one of 15 federated states that made up the Soviet Union, and they were all under communist party rule. In 1991, when the Soviet Union collapsed, Ukraine became an independent country with a democratic government and a parliament.
The conflict stems from Ukraine’s decision to forge closer ties with the European Union and NATO, she said Putin doesn’t believe Ukraine is doing this on its own; he blames the U.S. and other western nations for pushing Ukraine to be oriented more to the west rather than taking commands from Russia, Skinner said.
Putin is also concerned because other eastern European nations have joined NATO.
If Ukraine joined NATO, “There’s a huge military alliance that comes right up to the border of Russia, and he doesn’t have such an alliance,” Skinner said. Putin fears it not only from a military standpoint, but also the spread of democracy — which would mean the end of his regime.
“Putin does not see Ukraine as legitimate. He thinks that would be actually sending NATO into Russia,” Skinner said.
Ukraine and Russia do have separate histories and identities, yet Russia has always been trying to control Ukrainian politics and keep Ukraine its orbit, she said.
