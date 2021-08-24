The death of Indiana State University freshman Dylan McConkey remains under investigation, with few details being released.
An autopsy took place Monday.
"We are waiting on the autopsy investigation to be completed, which included toxicology," said Vigo County coroner Dr. Janie Myers.
McConkey, 18, is from Peotone, Ill., which is in Will County south of Chicago.
Roommates found him Sunday at Cromwell Hall, according to ISU police, who responded at 1:41 p.m. Sunday. ISU police are the lead investigating agency; the Terre Haute Police Department assisted with crime scene technicians, said ISU spokesman Mark Alesia.
The Vigo County Coroner's Office also is involved in the investigation.
Alesia said he could not comment further on the case because it is an ongoing investigation.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dylan’s family,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis stated Sunday. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our most fervent thoughts and prayers to his family."
According to an obituary by the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone, McConkey had been a lifelong resident of Peotone and "passed away suddenly" on Sunday.
He was a 2021 graduate of Peotone High School.
"Dylan was kindhearted and had an infectious smile. He enjoyed playing basketball and sand volleyball with his friends and catfishing with his dad. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls especially, Michael Jordan, and the Washington Redskins. He collected basketball jerseys and basketball shoes, and also loved music and enjoyed collecting vinyl records. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone," the obituary says.
A visitation will be held at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.