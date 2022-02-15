Investigation continues into an early Monday fire that destroyed a vacant commercial building near 25th Street and Wabash Avenue, formerly the home of Cricket Box furniture.
City Fire Chief Bill Berry said Tuesday a cause had not been determined for the fire, which was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
The building in the 2500 block of Wabash Avenue had been vacant for several years. It previously housed the Cricket Box, which had moved farther east into the 2900 block of Wabash.
Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, a support truck and a battalion vehicle responded to the scene, Berry said. Mutual aid was also requested from Honey Creek, Riley, Otter Creek, Sugar Creek and Seelyville fire departments.
The front part of the building collapsed about an hour into the fire, Berry said.
A portion of Wabash Avenue and 25th Street was blocked for several hours as water hoses connected to area hydrants crossed the streets.
Cricket Box moved to its current location at 2901 Wabash Ave. in 2005.
