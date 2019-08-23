Investigation continued Friday into a hazardous materials incident Thursday that closed the Eastern Greene Middle School campus near Bloomfield.
Greene County Health Commissioner Dr. Peter Powers told the Tribune-Star the source causing minor upper airway irritation continued to be investigated by state and local officials.
“We don’t know yet if something spilled, or if it was malicious, or an accident,” Powers said.
The incident occurred in a common area near the library, he said, and both students and adults were affected.
Five people were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, said Jeremy Inman of the Center-Jackson Fire Territory, one of the agencies responding to the scene at 2:48 p.m. Thursday. Those five were treated and released from the hospital.
Classes were canceled Friday at all Eastern Greene schools as a precaution.
“I think everybody is understanding,” Powers said of public response to the school closure. “We all have the goal of making sure the school is safe. I’ve got the school locked down, and no one is going in except investigators until we are sure it is safe.”
Powers said video surveillance recorded inside the school is being reviewed as part of the investigation.
Powers said the incident is being investigated by the Indiana State Department of Health, the State Fire Marshall’s Office and other agencies.
Eastern Greene Schools are located east of Bloomfield on Indiana 54.
