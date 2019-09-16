An officer at Putnamville Correctional Facility near Greencastle has been arrested after an Indiana Department of Correction investigation into allegations she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an offender.
IDOC said Barbara Kapaun, 52, of Vigo County, was arrested Monday and booked into Putnam County Jail on a Level 5 felony charge of sexual misconduct by a service provider and a Level 6 felony charge of official misconduct.
She has been placed on emergency suspension, according to IDOC.
Formal charges will be determined by the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office.
“We have a zero tolerance policy on this type of misconduct by our staff," DOC internal affairs lead investigator James Smith said in a news release. "We will arrest and seek prosecution against any employee who chooses to make these decisions.”
