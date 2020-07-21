An officer at the Putnamville Correctional Facility in Greencastle is facing drug trafficking charges after his arrest Monday.
Correctional Officer Roger Long, 39, of Brazil, was booked at Putnam County Jail on three counts of conspiracy to traffic, a Level 5 felony charge, and one count of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony charge.
Prison officials said the arrest came after an investigation by Indiana Department of Correction police officers with the assistance of the Brazil Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation, which began in early June, developed information alleging Long was trafficking suspected Suboxone into the correctional facility, IDOC said in a news release. Long was arrested without incident about 10:50 p.m. Monday at his residence in Brazil and taken to Putnam County Jail to be processed.
The Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.
Long had been employed with IDOC since August 2019 and most recently worked at Putnamville. He will be placed on unpaid leave pending termination of his employment.
“Trafficking of drugs into a correctional facility is a serious crime and won’t be tolerated,” Putnamville Warden Dushan Zatecky said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.