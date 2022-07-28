Principal conductor retiring from Terre Haute community band

The principal conductor of the Terre Haute Community Band will be retiring after more than 15 years with the organization.
Yvonne Newlin, who was appointed to the position in 2004, will conduct her final concert on Aug. 6 at Fairbanks Park.
"I have learned and listened to their melodies and rhythms and grown with them," Newlin said in a press release. "It has been a fabulous experience, being able to work with such talented musicians through these 18 years."
Newlin retired from full-time teaching at Lincoln Trail College after 34 years but is still an active member of the music adjunct faculty. In her time there, she received the NISOD PROUD award for outstanding faculty in the IECC District, which was peer-chosen, and also the Lincoln Trail College’s 2016 Outstanding Alumnus Honor. Her alma mater is Eastern Illinois University where she graduated summa cum laude with bachelor of music in organ performance and master of arts in keyboard pedagogy and conducting. She is active in church, school and community events.
Newlin said her own family is growing and scattering, and she wants to be able to travel when she needs or wants. She and husband, Doug, reside in rural Hutsonville, Illinois. Their twin sons are now seniors in college — Jess at Depaul in Chicago and Will at University of Illinois in Champaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.