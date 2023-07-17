The Pride Center of Terre Haute is seeking community members to participate in the 2023 Terre Haute Pride Fest, which is 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 on the campus of Indiana State University.
Pride invites businesses, organizations, sponsors, artists, coalitions, performers, volunteers and more to take part in the event. The registration deadline to to participate is noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
A general vendor application is available at https://forms.gle/4dvZBhVk34WD8R8XA0
For food vendors and trucks, go to https://forms.gle/9FWF8MF6c8WxRBSC7
To provide entertainment, see https://forms.gle/QiKREqzjQuGDri188
Volunteers can sign up at https://forms.gle/D9ieNtpmG8HnEZcP8
