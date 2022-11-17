The smiling faces in the video montage made their personal tragedies all the more difficult to fathom.
The photos showed transgender individuals of varied ages, from across the United States and the world, who lost their lives due to targeted violence.
On Thursday, a small group gathered at the Pride Center of Terre Haute for a candlelight vigil in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
“During this vigil, we will honor transgender lives lost to violence to allow for their voices to live on,” according to a program description. Those attending had flameless candles and transgender flags with light blue, pink and white stripes.
The event was coordinated by the Pride Center of Terre Haute and Indiana State University’s Multicultural Services & Programs, LGBTQ+ Student Resource Center and Spectrum, an LGBTQ+ organization on the ISU campus.
“This vigil is … a remembrance of those lives. Our candles, soon to be lit, will signify the light these individuals brought to the world,” said Katie Lugar, Pride Center vice president.
Bre Pierce, president of ISU’s Spectrum group, said Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed in recognition of the 1998 murder of Rita Hester, who was a highly visible member of the transgender community in her native Boston and worked on education around transgender issues.
The national Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed Nov. 20.
According to Kiran Nyx, an ISU graduate assistant for the LGBTQ+ Student Resource Center, from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30 of this year, 375 transgender lives were lost around the world, with 66 in the U.S.
Of the 375, a large number were Black and Latina trans women; many of the victims were from Brazil.
“It is our goal here today to shine a light through the darkness and remember the lives of those lost,” Nyx said. “We remember that these people were also children, parents, lovers and friends — part of our communities. We remember them so that their lives may live on.”
The video montage was then shown, including photos of the individuals who lost their lives, their names and where they were from. Music played gently in the background.
Henry Stofferahn, an ISU student from Terre Haute, attended the vigil “because transgender individuals are so under-represented. There is a lot of ignorance about the violence they face. I myself am not transgender but it was important for me to honor the community.”
He knows transgender individuals, and while they haven’t experienced violence, they have encountered discrimination, he said. They’ve experienced hardships in other ways, including finding jobs and socialization.
Seeing the transgender individuals who lost their lives due to targeted violence “was kind of overwhelming in a way” but made him even more aware of the scope of the challenge faced, he said.
Also attending was ISU student Josie Angel. Seeing the video montage and all the lives lost “was utterly heartbreaking. It’s sad to even think that people choose violence just because they can’t accept other people’s way of life,” she said.
