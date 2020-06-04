President’s Scholarships awarded to 19 incoming ISU freshmen

Indiana State University has awarded 19 outstanding students the President’s Scholarship, the university’s most prestigious merit scholarship for incoming freshmen.
The scholarship covers the students’ full in-state tuition and on-campus housing. It is offered to incoming first-year students who demonstrate excellent academic performance in high school and during an on-campus interview. Over four years, this scholarship is worth about $80,000.
The 2020-21 recipients are:
Abbigayle Gamble of Linton, Indiana, was a three-sport athlete at Shakamak High School. She belonged to the track and field, cross country, and basketball teams. Throughout high school, she worked as a tutor for elementary school students. Gamble will be pursuing the pre-medicine major track at Indiana State University.
Addeline Moeller of Terre Haute, Indiana, is a graduate of Riverton Parke High School. Moeller was heavily involved with 4-H as both a camp counselor and president of the Vigo County Junior Leaders. She also volunteers at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. Moeller plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of Health and Human Services.
Alandra Brinegar of Bloomfield, Indiana, ran varsity track and field and cross country at North Daviess Junior/Senior High School. Brinegar was also involved in 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and Student Council. She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of Health and Human Services.
Daniel Garcia of St. Louis, Missouri, is a graduate of Lindbergh High School. Garcia served as president of Interact Club and secretary of Communities Healing Depression and Suicide. He actively involved himself to improve understanding, diversity, and equity among the student body. He also marched with the LHS Spirit of St. Louis Marching Band and guided incoming freshmen as a Link Crew leader. Garcia plans to go into the Exploratory Studies program at Indiana State University.
Devin Hiatt of Westfield, Indiana, was a captain on the cross country team at Westfield-Washington High School while also serving in leadership roles within the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Republicans, and his church’s youth group. He plans to pursue a pre-medicine major track at Indiana State University.
Dylan Maupin of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, was a captain on Lawrenceburg High School’s varsity soccer team and a member of his school’s academic team. Maupin is an active volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters. He plans to pursue a degree in management of information systems from the Scott College of Business.
Elisabeth Kerby of Paoli, Indiana, was a three-sport athlete at Paoli High School, participating in cross country, basketball, and softball. She also spent time volunteering with the local humane society. Kerby plans to pursue a degree in speech-language pathology from the Bayh College of Education.
Emilee Hartzler of Rosedale, Indiana, graduated from Riverton Parke High School, where she was co-captain of the cheer team, a state spell bowl champion, and was involved with Junior Police Academy, National Honor Society, and Jobs for America’s Graduates. Hartzler also participated actively in 4-H as a day camp coordinator and Future Farmers of America as chapter and district officer. Hartzler plans to pursue the pre-law track at Indiana State University.
Emily Korff of Evansville, Indiana, is a graduate of Evansville North High School. She ran cross country and track and field, while also participating in the Medical Professions Academy, Link Crew, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Leadership Advisory Council. She was also involved with 4-H as secretary for the Dog Club and Junior Leaders. Korff plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of Health and Human Services.
Evan Mack of Lafayette, Indiana, graduated from McCutcheon High School, where he was a drum major in the marching band and involved with the pep band, jazz band, and Science Olympiad. Mack was also a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to pursue a degree in music education.
Hanna Willis of New Palestine, Indiana, graduated from New Palestine High School. Willis was involved with VOICE Indiana and Early College Ambassadors. She was also a member of the National Honor Societies for Science and Spanish. Willis plans to pursue the pre-physician’s assistant track in the College of Health and Human Services.
Henry Stofferahn of Terre Haute, Indiana, attended Terre Haute South Vigo High School, where he was active in theater, Link Crew, Marching Band, and National Honor Society. He also competed in the Academic Super Bowl, Spell Bowl, and participated in Model United Nations. Stofferahn plans to pursue a degree in political science from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Jackson Taylor of Muncie, Indiana, was a First Team All-State baseball player at Yorktown High School and he volunteered as a coach for local children’s teams. Taylor was a chapter officer for DECA and served as a mentor for younger students in the Yorktown High School Mentor Program. He plans to play baseball at Indiana State while pursuing a degree in business administration from the Scott College of Business.
Jordan Witt of Terre Haute, Indiana, is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He relishes opportunities to make a difference in the community, whether through his involvement in Boy Scouts of America or volunteer work with the Terre Haute Humane Society. Witt plans to pursue a degree in fine arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Maycee Roshel of Marshall, Illinois, ran cross country at Marshall Community High School and volunteers regularly with the Salvation Army. Roshel plans to go into the Exploratory Studies program at Indiana State University.
Rayanne Brown of Oxford, Indiana, served as Student Council president at Benton Central High School while holding a leadership role in the Never Be Alone Program and coaching the volleyball team. Brown is heavily involved in her church’s youth group, and actively participates in community service projects and mission trips. She plans to pursue a degree in elementary education from the Bayh College of Education.
Robert Lange of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is an active volunteer in his church and was involved in DECA at Central Dauphin High School. Lange also participated in varsity soccer as well as track and field. He plans to pursue the pre-medicine major track at Indiana State.
Samantha Oliver of Jasonville, Indiana, was a three-sport athlete at White River Valley High School, participating in soccer, basketball, and track and field. Outside of athletics, Oliver regularly volunteers with her church in various capacities. She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of Health and Human Services.
Shelbie Winstead of Knoxville, Illinois, enjoys leadership activities and was involved with the Interact Club and National Honor Society at Knoxville High School. Winstead plans to pursue a degree in language studies from the College of Arts and Sciences.
