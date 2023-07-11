Joel Harbaugh, president of Union Health Foundation, has resigned his position after 11 years to assume a similar position in Hendricks County.
“On behalf of the board, I wish Joel well in future endeavors and express gratitude for his many accomplishments and passionate commitment to the Foundation, our donors, mission and community stakeholders,” foundation board Chair Margot Gillespie said in a news release Tuesday.
Harbaugh took the helm of the Foundation in 2012, leading the organization through a significant period of growth. During the last 11 years, the foundation has raised over $15 million to support the improvement of health and wellness in the Wabash Valley.
“I am extremely proud of my colleagues at the foundation for their work to raise funds in support of our mission. I am grateful to the board of directors for their support and stewardship of Union Health Foundation,” Harbaugh said.
The board's executive committee will begin the search for a new president.
Senior director Kelly Walker has been named interim-president. Walker has been a member of the foundation’s leadership team for eight years and prior to that served as the marketing communications specialist for Union Hospital.
