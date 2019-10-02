President Curtis says ISU changing students lives

In her second fall address, Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis issued a call to action as she asked the university community to help her tell ISU’s distinctive story and spread the word about its success in changing student lives.
She highlighted the university’s accomplishments and its impact not only on students but on the state of Indiana.
Meanwhile, board of trustees chairman Jeff Taylor noted that ISU is “doing a lot of things well’’ but also must respond to enrollment challenges, which affect the overall budget. Fall headcount was 12,146 this year, down 6.9 percent from last year’s 13,045.
ISU has a strategic enrollment group that is working to address those challenges, he said. The university must not only recruit new students, but also focus on improved retention, Taylor said.
He believes top priorities for ISU must include keeping tuition as economical as possible, generating more scholarship money “for those most in need and those most deserving,” and investing in academic programs that increase student learning, retention and graduation.
Curtis delivered her address Wednesday in Tilson Auditorium and her focus was on university accomplishments and points of pride.
“It’s been clear to me every single day in this job: We are distinctive in the state of Indiana and we deliver that message everywhere we go,” she said. “Our students come from Indiana, they stay in Indiana and we tie our programs to the work needs of this state.”
ISU’s freshman class is typically 50 percent Pell-eligible and 50 percent first-generation college students. For the class of 2023, 21 percent are 21st Century Scholars and 37 percent are minority.
“That’s who we proudly serve. Those are the people with the most opportunity to have their lives transformed,” she said.
She noted that 77 percent of the class of 2023 is from Indiana, and she describes Indiana State University as “the state of Indiana’s university serving the needs of Indiana.”
Curtis also talked about how ISU is “pivoting” to a new model for enrollment management, made necessary in part because the number of high school graduates nationwide is declining.
ISU will continue to recruit recent high school graduates, but part of the plan going forward calls for reaching out to the 700,000 Hoosiers who have some college, but no degree, and may need additional education to further their careers.
Curtis told the audience that this year, ISU is reviewing its mission, vision and values, and everyone can be involved; next year, it will develop its next strategic plan — one that she hopes will clearly outline what is distinctive about Indiana State University.
Potential college-going students need to take a closer look at ISU, she said. Often, people’s perceptions of the university are outdated and they don’t realize, “We’ve evolved. We’ve become this wonderful comprehensive university” that strives to meet the workforce needs of the state.
Among ISU’s accomplishments that she highlighted:
• ISU ranked first in the state and 194th out of 1,380 colleges and universities in CollegeNet’s Social Mobility Index.
• Construction projects totaling $400 million during the last decade created more than 4,600 jobs for contractors.
• More than 1,000 university courses include community engagement and more than 3,000 students are involved in programs through the Division of University Engagement.
She asked the audience and everyone on campus to remain diligent in assisting with the recruitment, retention and graduation of the university’s students.
“It’s our time ... and when we all get engaged, there’s nothing we can’t do here,” she said.
Taylor, in his remarks, noted that ISU is not alone in its enrollment challenges. Many regional public universities face the same situation, the result of demographics and not as many students graduating from high school. Also, the economies of some regions may be hurting. Terre Haute is “probably not the worst, but it certainly is not the best, either,” he said.
Also, with fewer high school graduates, the state’s flagship universities “behave differently,” and “they have a lot of tools we don’t have,” he said. They may “reach down” and enroll students who may have previously attended universities such as ISU, he said.
Faculty senate chair Chris MacDonald said, “We have the opportunity to reshape the vision of what this unique institution is, what it can be and what it will be.”
Despite ISU’s enrollment challenges, she asked those attending to be optimists and focus on opportunities. To move forward, she suggested the university must “give up what weighs us down.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
