Celebrating the timeless beauty of Indiana's west-central nature preserves, artist Lavinia Hale created an exhibition of paintings that will be displayed July 7 through 24 at the Swope Art Museum Education Center. The paintings include impressionistic style plein air sketches and finished works highlighting a nature preserve in each of Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
“As the world grows increasingly virtual and busy, the need to protect beautiful natural spaces where the public can find refuge and healing accelerates,” Hale says. “My family loves visiting nature preserves and I want my children to experience the peace and awe that time in nature provides.”
The opening reception is slated from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and will include a fundraiser with the proceeds going to the state’s Department of Natural Resources' President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust Fund, which seeks to acquire and protect land that represents outstanding natural resources and habitats.
Hale donated several works to be sold via silent auction with 100% of the proceeds going to the trust fund. Additionally, 50% of all sale profits leading up to and including the night of the event will also be donated.
The reception will include a presentation by Clint Maddox on the history of Fern Cliffs, a beloved nature preserve in Putnam County.
The nature preserves represented will include:
• Fern Cliffs in Putnam County
• Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve in Turkey Run State Park
• Smith Cemetery Nature Preserve in Vermillion County
• Jackson/Schnyder Nature Preserve in Vigo County
• Shakamak Prairie Nature Preserve in Shakamak State Park
The exhibition is a culmination of a grant fellowship awarded to Hale after she attended the On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program, which also included a three-day intensive entrepreneurship and community engagement workshop. This activity is made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Photographs of the artwork in the exhibition and opportunities to participate in the fundraiser, including pre-show sales, can be found at lhaleart.com.
