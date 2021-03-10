Joe Burdick and son, Bryan, paint a shamrock at the intersection of 19th and Poplar streets on Thursday in preparation for the return of the St. Patrick’s Parade and annual Irish Dash this Saturday, hosted by St. Patrick Catholic Church.
The parade — which starts at 1 p.m. — will begin at Corporate Square on Ohio Boulevard going west to 19th Street, turning south on 19th Street and ending at the church’s school. The dash includes a 1-mile fun run, 5K walk and 5K race.
The annual after-party event will not occur amid continued COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.