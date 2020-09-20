Pre-recorded forum gives voters candidates' views

The League of Women Voters of Vigo County and the Vigo County Public Library are working to make sure voters have as much information as possible to make an informed decision come the Nov. 3 general election.
In an effort to that end, the organizations published Saturday a pre-recorded candidate forum featuring candidates for Vigo County offices and Vigo County School Corp. Board of Trustees.
The more than three-hour long video — available on the LWVVC or Vigo library Facebook pages — gave candidates for the offices of school board, state representative, county clerk, auditor, treasurer, recorder, coroner, commissioner and county council the opportunity to share their platform.
In the longest segment of the forum, candidates for school board talked for better than an hour about their vision for the future of the school corp.
After the eight participants introduced themselves, they were asked what new initiatives they think might benefit VCSC long term.
Hiawatha Garrett said the board should look for ways to grow the local teacher base, while Mary Howard-Hamilton said it would be beneficial to strengthen relationships with the county’s four post-secondary institutions.
Stacy Killion said the corporation should look into finding year-round internship and mentoring opportunities, while Paul Lockhart said the corporation should be looking to promote teaching as a profession in an effort to end the state-wide teacher shortage.
Amy Lore emphasized the importance and availability of quality early childhood education while Jackie Lower said she would like to see the corporation continue to support unique programming in areas like agriculture and technology.
Leah Myers said the corporation would benefit from being more proactive in its communication with individual families and in rooting out bullying. Melvin L. Burks said raising the teachers’ salary and ensuring school safety should be corporation goals now and in the future.
In a question about what the corporation’s priorities should be given the impacts of COVID-19, Killion said VCSC should be open to community input and seek all outside funding opportunities to offset COVID’s inevitable impact on the budget.
Lockhart, Myers and Burks all said VSCS should prioritize now and into the foreseeable future the safety of students, teachers, staff and administrators.
Lore said the priority should be to identify where the corporation can sustain cuts to its budget in the coming year and plan for a lesser amount of state funding.
Lower, Garrett and Burks all called on the state to better fund public education, to a degree that teachers are paid more and better supported.
The forum also includes a discussion with State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, Democrat incumbent and candidate for Indiana State Representative District 43.
Topics covered include environmental issues, minimum wage, education and healthcare.
Republican challenger for District 43, Bill Treadway, did not participate in the forum.
Republicans not participating was a theme throughout the forum, as Republican candidates for Vigo clerk, treasurer, recorder, coroner and one commissioner candidate did not participate.
Democrat Vigo clerk candidate Todd Nation outlined why he thinks he should unseat incumbent Republican Bradley Newman.
Nation said he is most interested in coordinating the county’s elections and believes there are ways to make voting more accessible for residents.
“I have always thought that it is important to have more central locations for voters to vote from,” Nation said. “Why aren’t we voting from Ryve’s Hall in the middle of the city?
“We need inner city and we need to be where people actually are.”
He said if elected clerk he would also work to lobby the state legislature to make voter-friendly changes to the state’s elections.
In the race for Vigo auditor, Democrat Jim Bramble is facing Republican Rebecca Coleman.
Bramble said if reelected, one of his first priorities would be to meet with county commissioners and determine what their priorities are and how they jibe with the county’s financial health.
Whereas Coleman said creating a welcoming atmosphere and top-notch customer service for those who visit the auditor’s office better serves the public good.
Tasked with keeping an accounting of the county’s money, the candidates were asked how they can ensure the county’s general ledger is always right and up to date.
Bramble said adhering to the Indiana State Board of Accounts’ system of internal controls and understanding the division of responsibilities between the auditor’s and treasurer’s offices is the surest way.
Whereas Coleman said hiring competent employees and double checking each others’ work is most anyone can ask.
Democrat candidates for treasurer and recorder — Nancy Alsup and Stacee Todd, respectively — each pitched why they think they’re right for the job.
Both cited previous work experience in their respective offices as reason why voters should elect them to office.
Neither Republican candidate for treasurer, Josie Swalls Thompson, or for recorder, Diana Winstead-Smith, participated in the forum.
Democrat candidate for Vigo coroner, Dr. Janie Myers, said her background in the medical field should set her apart from her Republican opponent, Ted Lemke.
“I plan to use these [medical] skills and other skills to make sure that as the Vigo County coroner -- the dead are treated with dignity and respect,” Myers said.
Along with medical expertise, Myers said she will prioritize communication to and from her office to ensure law enforcement, families of the deceased and the public have all relevant information when needed.
Lemke did not participate in the forum.
Three of four candidates for Vigo Board of Commissioners participated in the forum and outlined why they should be the one to replace retiring commissioners Brad and Judy Anderson.
The candidates were asked what project not identified in the Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Community Plan they would push for as a commissioner.
Pat Goodwin, Democrat candidate for District 2, said he would look to take on public health initiatives.
“We know there are some initiatives in the county starting now to address and provide additional resources to mental health and addiction in our community,” Goodwin said. “I see it as a very holistic approach. Because in addressing public health, we will also be addressing public safety.”
Chris Switzer, Republican candidate for District 2, said offering addiction and mental health services to those in the county jail should be a priority.
“I would on day one work with Sheriff John Plasse on getting the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance inside the jail we are building and inside too the old jail,” Switzer said. “We need to make sure our folks have direct interaction with someone in the recovery community to get them the help they need.”
Jeff Fisher, Democrat candidate for District 3, said agreed with both Goodwin and Switzer, saying access to mental health and addiction services has to be a priority.
“It has to be a priority, to work with services to help our addicted people in the community,” Fisher said. “Again, we are building a new jail, a correctional facility, there should be space in there for these services.”
Republican Mike Morris, candidate in District 3, did not participate.
Three of six candidates for Vigo County Council at-large seats participated in the forum and outlined why voters should choose them come Nov. 3.
Republican Tom Bogigian said if elected he believes he can help unleash Vigo County’s potential and help the county come out of the pandemic come out better than before.
Republican Steven Niece said if elected he wants to see the council be more proactive in finding potential businesses to recruit and incentive a move to Vigo County.
Democrat Marie Belzile-Theisz said if elected she looks forward to taking on challenges facing the county and believes in sometimes thinking outside the box to find solutions.
Democrat at-large candidates Aaron Loudermilk and Don Morris and Republican at-large candidate Travis Norris did not participate.
For more information on the candidates or to watch the forum, visit https://bit.ly/3mDIfG7 or visit the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, Vigo County Public Library or Vote Vigo Facebook pages.
