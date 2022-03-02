Prayers for peace offered

The colors blue and yellow, as well as Eastern Orthodox religious art — both symbolic of Ukraine — adorned the front of the Church of the Immaculate Conception Wednesday during a peace prayer vigil conducted by the Sisters of Providence.
Community members joined the congregation to pray for the people of Ukraine, Russia and all nations affected by the ongoing war.
The Sisters of Providence conducted the prayer vigil at the request of Pope Francis, who asked that on Ash Wednesday, people worldwide — not just Catholics or Christians — participate in a day of fasting and prayer to end the war raging in Ukraine, said Sister Paula Damiano, director of Providence Spirituality and Conference Center.
"War is destructive to everyone," Damiano said. "The people of Russia are suffering. The people of Ukraine are suffering. The people of Belarus are suffering. The people of bordering countries accepting all of these refugees — they are suffering."
The Sisters of Providence and community members gathered together Wednesday for one purpose: "To pray for peace," Damiano said.
The vigil included hymns, a Bible reading, a poem, quiet reflection and prayers of petition.
At one point, those attending were asked to come forward and light a candle. And in the tradition of the Eastern Orthodox church, they could bow before an icon and pray.
Damiano said icons are religious art used primarily in the Eastern Orthodox churches.
"In their churches, they are considered more than just art. They really are to be venerated and reverenced because they tell a story about faith,"' she said.
Also during the vigil, Sister Jan Craven read a closing reflection: "To the people of Russia, we see you marching in the streets, risking arrest, bearing the cold and holding your signs high: No war. Your courage is a beacon. You show the world that Russia's leadership is not Russia's people. Only you have the power to stop this war at the source. Keep going."
Craven continued: "To the people of Ukraine. We see you waking to the sound of sirens, pulling your children from the windows and preparing to protect all you love. We tremble with you, and wail with you. You are not alone. We are rising up in solidarity and sending you our prayers, our action and our aid."
Among those attending the vigil were Dick and Kathy Reed of Terre Haute.
They came "for the Ukrainian people," Kathy Reed said. "We feel terrible." They have a friend whose wife is from Ukraine.
The Reeds believe in the power of prayer, and they see people of the United States uniting in their support of Ukraine.
Also attending was Arthur Feinsod, president of the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley. He read a prayer of petition during the program.
"I think we all want to do something as quickly as possible to end the war and to support the Ukrainian people in their right to freedom and choice of their own government," he said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.