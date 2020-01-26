St. Benedict’s Catholic Church will host a prayer vigil regarding U.S. asylum policies at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 111 S. Ninth St., Terre Haute.
The public is invited. Participating groups will include the St. Benedict Immigrant & Refugee Focus Group, Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Wabash Valley in Solidarity, The Inter-Faith Council of the Wabash Valley and The Daughters of Abraham.
Organizers say the intent is “to decry cruel U.S. asylum policies that keep people in harm’s way, including the Remain in Mexico program, one year since it began on Jan. 29.”
