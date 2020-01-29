Prayer vigil focuses on those seeking asylum, MPP directive

Pictures of children, some from Guatemala and others from El Salvador, sat front and center Wednesday at St. Benedict Church in Terre Haute as about fifty people of faith gathered in prayer.
But no amount of prayer was going to bring back those children — all of whom died in U.S. custody last year as they and their families sought asylum at various ports of entry along the country's southern border.
But prayed they did anyway, if for nothing more than to say that so far as those at St. Benedict Church on Wednesday night can help it, not another child should die in custody this year.
"All human beings deserve to be free and to have some semblance of a safe surrounding to be able to raise their family," said Barbara Battista, Sister of Providence and host of the evening's vigil. "And right now, our government is acting as if these persons approaching our southern border are less than human.
"It is totally opposite of the teachings of the gospel."
The vigil was Terre Haute's contribution to the National Day of Prayer to Save Asylum, a nationwide effort to call for the end of the Migrant Protection Protocol.
The protection protocol was instituted early 2019 and forced asylum seekers arriving at the border to remain in Mexico for the duration of their U.S. immigration proceedings, potentially exposing them to abuse and extortion at the hands of criminal enterprises in Mexico.
With a majority of asylum seekers coming from Central and South American countries, not Mexico, vigil attendees said refusing entry and exposing those people to potential harm is incorrigible.
"The Migrant Protection Protocol is inhumane and contrary to what's written on our statue of liberty and contrary to what we believe in the sacredness of all life," Battista said.
"Many feel that when someone flees their country it's because they want to come here and game the system or to get a free ride. But what many don't understand is the violence and the amazing, dire poverty in southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras."
Throughout the vigil, participants shared stories of asylum seekers coming to various ports of entry and being turned away, sent home to the violence they were trying to flee.
Charles Fisher, who worked with migrants and asylum seekers for more than a decade at Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, was one of those readers and said his faith is what motivates him to act out and speak against the "remain in Mexico," policy.
"People are people, regardless of culture or color," Fisher said. "They are my brothers and sisters who are at a disadvantage, not of their own fault, but of the fault of how the United State government have affected Central and Southern America.
"... I find the draconian laws that our current administration in Washington D.C. are antithetical and just plain wrong, according to what I know of the scriptures."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter@TribStarAlex.
